Three people died and six were injured after a crash on the N1 north between Johannesburg and Pretoria on Tuesday.
The accident happened just after the Olifantsfontein off-ramp and involved two cars, according to Tshwane emergency services' deputy chief Charles Mabaso.
“Two vehicles were involved. The number of patients on the scene is nine — and of the nine, we have three fatalities who are male.
“All six patients who are the injured have been treated at the scene by various emergency medical services and sustained critical injuries,” he told TimesLIVE.
Lanes on that side of the highway have since been closed.
Mabaso said the cause of the accident was unknown but confirmed law enforcement would investigate further.
Three killed, six injured in N1 crash near Olifantsfontein off-ramp
Image: 123RF
