S Mag

WATCH | 'It's phenomenal': Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts 200MP camera

Justin Hume, vice-president of mobile at Samsung SA, highlights what makes the new S23 series so impressive and shares details of an incredible launch offer

03 March 2023 - 10:13
The Samsung S23 series' Nightography feature will allow you to take crisp, clear, high-resolution photos even in low light conditions.
Image: Samsung SA

Did you know that Samsung released its first-ever camera phone, the SCH-V200, in 2000? Fast forward 23 years and the global tech giant has continued to innovate, releasing smartphones with increasingly stellar photography and videography capabilities.

Case in point? The brand's new Galaxy S23 series — comprising the S23, S23+ and the S23 Ultra — now available for pre-order online.

“The S23 Ultra's camera has a 200MP resolution: it boggles the mind. The detail, the richness of the detail [you can capture], is just phenomenal,” says Justin Hume, vice-president of mobile experiences at Samsung SA.

In this video, Hume fills us in on some of the other highlights that make the S23 series so impressive, from a ground-breaking Nightography feature to their sustainable design. He also reveals why these gadgets deliver “arguably the finest mobile gaming experience” of any smartphone on the market.

Special launch offer

Pre-order the Samsung S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra online before March 6 and you'll get a free upgrade to a device with double the storage capabilities, plus receive a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi as a complimentary gift*.

This article was sponsored by Samsung SA.

*While stocks last. Ts&Cs apply. 

