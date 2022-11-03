Get your Pick n Pay groceries delivered in an instant using the Mr D app

Pick n Pay and Mr D have made online grocery shopping hassle-free and more exciting for customers. Using the Mr D app, all your favourite Pick n Pay products can now be delivered to your door.

“This new dedicated grocery shopping experience with Pick n Pay through the Mr D app allows customers to shop over 10,000 food and grocery products — at the same price as in-store — for delivery in an hour. It ups the convenience factor for customers,” says Alexander Wörz, CEO of Mr D.

“We have made the shopping journey easy for customers to browse and buy, with every product listed by aisle or occasion.”

Wörz says the shopper's online experience is aligned to the in-store experience and pricing, while customers can still earn Pick n Pay Smart Shopper points and FNB eBucks when buying groceries on the app.

This new service is being piloted in selected areas in Cape Town and Joburg, and will expand to 300 stores nationwide by December 2022.

“Pick n Pay is a loved SA household brand, and this is a great opportunity for us to collaborate with the company. Customers place the order on the Mr D app; Pick n Pay does the picking in its stores; and Mr D’s delivery partners, such as Takealot, collect and deliver the order to the customer,” says Wörz.

Vincent Viviers, executive co-head of omnichannel at Pick n Pay, says that with the store’s 55 years of grocery experience and Takealot’s unrivalled technology and delivery network, customers will receive a world-class shopping experience.

“The demand for online grocery shopping has grown rapidly and there is potential for further growth. By working alongside the Takealot Group and Mr D, we will give customers the best and most reliable on-demand offer in SA,” says Viviers.

This new consumer offer is the result of the commercial services agreement signed by the Takealot Group and Pick n Pay earlier this year, a first of its kind in the country.

“We need to keep innovating and collaborating to ensure we become more efficient in delivering on our promises and serving customers. Partnerships such as these unlock significant value and opportunity, leading to new business models and employment opportunities that result in more of our people being able to work and contribute to growing the economy,” says Takealot CEO Mamongae Mahlare.

Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone says: “We are excited by this launch, which is an important part of our Ekuseni strategic plan. Pick n Pay's goal is to make life easier, more exciting, and affordable for customers. Working with the Takealot Group, we have developed a highly scalable offer which will give more customers the opportunity to buy Pick n Pay groceries online and delivered by Mr D.”

This article was paid for by Mr D and Pick n Pay.