Stream, game, browse and save with DStv’s new fibre internet bundles

MultiChoice launched its first DStv Internet packages in 2021. These allowed customers to either take up standalone data deals, or combine them with a DStv package at a discounted rate.

From businesses switching over to remote working to students taking more online courses from home, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in many people spending more time at home all around.

However, in a country where the price of data is high (currently averaging R35 for one gigabyte) and access to Wi-Fi is still relatively low, South Africans need access to multiple online services at high speeds from the comfort of their own homes — at an affordable cost.

That’s where MultiChoice’s innovative new DStv Internet via Fibre bundles come in; they’re priced from just R699 per month.

What's included in a bundle?

SA’s foremost fibre-network operators are aggressively rolling out fibre across the country. DStv has teamed up with these operators to bundle epic entertainment and uncapped fibre internet into all-inclusive packages.

DStv Internet via Fibre bundle deals are available* on 24-month contracts and provide an uncapped fibre package with up to 25Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds, with the router included.

They also include a subscription to either DStv Premium or DStv Compact and a new gadget called the DStv Streama.

What makes DStv Internet via Fibre’s bundles different?

As DStv Internet via Fibre bundles are affordable all-in-one packages, they offer you great convenience. You’ll only need to pay one bill to get access to multiple streaming services, such as DStv, Showmax and YouTube, as well as uncapped fibre internet, so your family can game, browse and watch content online to their heart’s content.

In addition, processes have been streamlined, so you’ll no longer need additional infrastructure (such as a satellite dish and decoder) to be installed to enjoy the DStv content you love.