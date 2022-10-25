Save big by bundling your DStv package with uncapped fibre internet
Get more value, more streaming and more entertainment with DStv Internet via fibre deals. Here's how to get connected
It’s official: DStv has expanded its internet offering to include uncapped fibre to give you faster, smoother and more stable internet access.
What's more, to give you more value for money — and save you the hassle of having to pay multiple bills — DStv has bundled uncapped fibre internet and its epic entertainment offering into one convenient all-inclusive package, and added a new gadget called the DStv Streama to the mix.
The DStv Streama is an innovative TV box that turns any compatible device into a smart TV, giving you access to more of the content you love from DStv and other streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube.
So, with the new DStv Internet via fibre bundles, you can look forward to enhanced gaming, social media and browsing experiences, all while streaming the best content from around the globe.
The total package
There are two DStv Internet via fibre packages available: one that bundles the DStv Compact bouquet and another that offers the top-end Premium bouquet:
- Aggressively priced at R699 a month, the first fibre bundle offers 25Mbps/10Mbps uncapped fibre and a router, with a DStv Streama TV box and a DStv Compact subscription.
- The second fibre bundle also offers 25Mbps/10Mbps uncapped fibre and a router, including a DStv Streama box and DStv Premium, for R999 a month.
In both instances, consumers who supply their own decoder get satellite TV included at the same price.
Having this uncapped fibre and a DStv subscription at one price not only means saving, but that we all get to do what we likeZakhele, a DStv Internet via fibre customer
The benefits of DStv Internet via fibre can be seen through customers such as Zakhele, a 28-year-old retail manager, who shares a house in Cosmo City with three friends.
“There are some things we like to do together like stream a soccer match, while other times, I just prefer browsing the net in my own personal space. Having this uncapped fibre and a DStv subscription at one price not only means saving, but that we all get to do what we like,” he says.
How to get connected
New customers can access DStv Internet via fibre by visiting the DStv website and following a simple, three-step process:
- Order online: Prospective customers can check for fibre coverage in their respective areas, select a fibre deal and complete their order online. They can also go online and request a call back to get assistance from one of DStv’s friendly specialists.
- Delivery and installation: Once the order is complete, DStv technicians will deliver the hardware and book a date for installation.
- Connection: Users enjoy an uncapped internet connection and endless entertainment with DStv.
Existing customers can log on to their profile on the DStv website and click “Add New Product” before selecting a deal to start the application process.
Why choose DStv?
- Pay-TV giant DStv is a trusted service provider.
- The DStv Internet via fibre deals are made possible through partnership with SA’s best internet providers
- Users save big when they bundle their DStv package with uncapped fibre internet access.
This article was paid for by DStv.