Save big by bundling your DStv package with uncapped fibre internet

It’s official: DStv has expanded its internet offering to include uncapped fibre to give you faster, smoother and more stable internet access.

What's more, to give you more value for money — and save you the hassle of having to pay multiple bills — DStv has bundled uncapped fibre internet and its epic entertainment offering into one convenient all-inclusive package, and added a new gadget called the DStv Streama to the mix.

The DStv Streama is an innovative TV box that turns any compatible device into a smart TV, giving you access to more of the content you love from DStv and other streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube.

So, with the new DStv Internet via fibre bundles, you can look forward to enhanced gaming, social media and browsing experiences, all while streaming the best content from around the globe.

The total package

There are two DStv Internet via fibre packages available: one that bundles the DStv Compact bouquet and another that offers the top-end Premium bouquet:

Aggressively priced at R699 a month, t he first fibre bundle offers 25Mbps/10Mbps uncapped fibre and a router, with a DStv Streama TV box and a DStv Compact subscription.

The second fibre bundle also offers 25Mbps/10Mbps uncapped fibre and a router, including a DStv Streama box and DStv Premium, for R999 a month.

In both instances, consumers who supply their own decoder get satellite TV included at the same price.