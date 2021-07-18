Say ‘I do’ with Sterns’ 125-year celebration rings

Share the joy with Sterns as the jeweller commemorates 125 years of happiness and love. Sterns has been the home of diamonds since 1896, and celebrating life’s special moments with its valued customers has been its greatest delight.

As Sterns celebrates this milestone birthday, it is proud of its heritage as the people’s jeweller and 125 years of beautiful craftsmanship, which has been a part of countless forevers. All its diamonds are considerately sourced, cut, polished and crafted to stand the test of time — from “I do” and beyond.

In its signature spirit of sharing joy, and to celebrate more than a century of exquisite design, Sterns has created two timeless engagement rings for your special day.

Both rings have been thoughtfully designed and expertly crafted to mark this landmark — in true Sterns fashion — with a dazzling gift of forever.