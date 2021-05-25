I Want Choo is the new feminine fragrance by Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo’s new feminine fragrance I Want Choo, an ode to the playful spirit and confident glamour that embodies the Jimmy Choo woman.

It’s a powerful oriental floral fragrance that explodes with joy and good humour finished with a seductive twist. Excitement and anticipation are created with its sparkling, citrus top note of mandarin juice that contrasts with the suave velvety peach nuances.

Perfumers Sonia Constant, Antoine Maisondieu and Louise Turner worked as a trio, exchanging ideas and inspirations and chose the beautiful red spider lily, with its carnal and solar vanilla-like notes, blends with the sensual vibes of jasmine sambac to reveal a determined and daring allure. The base notes of vanilla and benzoin, a duo of rich intense scents, anchor the fragrance in a deep, yet joyful way, leaving an intense vapour trail behind.