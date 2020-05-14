Dress like the stars: Thuso Mbedu & Rich Mnisi
Actress Thuso Mbedu’s personal style is all about comfort, switching her looks between sporty luxe and resort. She accentuates her ensembles with stylish statement accessories.
Off-duty, celebrated designer Rich Mnisi’s personal style is laid back sporty luxe with a stylish twist. Mnisi, whose looks are normally over-the-top, dials it back with comfortable colourful tracksuit co-ords and bright neon sneakers.
Here is how you can incorporate their style into your look for your next grocery run.
THUSO MBEDU
Steal her look
- Head scarf: silk and satin scarfs is an easy way to style up your look whilst keeping yourself warm.
- Sunglasses: stand out with sunglasses in cool tones of blue and purple to complement your skin complexion.
- Jacket: finish off your look with a stylish leather jacket or a teddy coat with deep pockets to keep your phone and bank cards in.
- Palazzo trousers: wear your favourite flowy trousers by layering with warm spanx and leggings underneath.
- Boots: add your own playful spin to a loungewear ensemble by pairing it with leather or suede boots for a comfort-chic inspired style.
Wardrobe inspiration
RICH MNISI
Steal his look
- Mix and match: to style up coordinating tracksuit jacket and trousers differently look for styles in bold stripes and prints.
- Headgear: be unconventional by swopping out a beanie or bucket hat with a durag headscarf with a heavy coat and distressed denim jeans.
- Jewellery: pair a headscarf or beanie with drop earrings that have cross and heart charms for a unique look.
- Sneakers: finish your look with colourful sneakers in soft pastel hues or bright highlighter pinks and acid yellow.
Wardrobe inspiration