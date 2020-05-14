S Mag

Dress like the stars: Thuso Mbedu & Rich Mnisi

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 14 May 2020 - 00:00
Thuso Mbedu.
Image: SUPPLIED

Actress Thuso Mbedu’s personal style is all about comfort, switching her looks between sporty luxe and resort. She accentuates her ensembles with stylish statement accessories.  

Off-duty, celebrated designer Rich Mnisi’s personal style is laid back sporty luxe with a stylish twist. Mnisi, whose looks are normally over-the-top, dials it back with comfortable colourful tracksuit co-ords and bright neon sneakers.

Here is how you can incorporate their style into your look for your next grocery run.

THUSO MBEDU

An older younger sister.

Steal her look

  1. Head scarf: silk and satin scarfs is an easy way to style up your look whilst keeping yourself warm.
  2. Sunglasses: stand out with sunglasses in cool tones of blue and purple to complement your skin complexion.
  3. Jacket: finish off your look with a stylish leather jacket or a teddy coat with deep pockets to keep your phone and bank cards in.
  4. Palazzo trousers: wear your favourite flowy trousers by layering with warm spanx and leggings underneath.
  5. Boots: add your own playful spin to a loungewear ensemble by pairing it with leather or suede boots for a comfort-chic inspired style.

Wardrobe inspiration 

RICH MNISI

I went to go buy bread and I had to document it! 😝

Steal his look

  1. Mix and match: to style up coordinating tracksuit jacket and trousers differently look for styles in bold stripes and prints.
  2. Headgear: be unconventional by swopping out a beanie or bucket hat with a durag headscarf with a heavy coat and distressed denim jeans.
  3. Jewellery: pair a headscarf or beanie with drop earrings that have cross and heart charms for a unique look.
  4. Sneakers: finish your look with colourful sneakers in soft pastel hues or bright highlighter pinks and acid yellow.

Wardrobe inspiration

