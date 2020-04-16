IN PICTURES | From Somizi to Linda Mtoba - 10 people who killed the pillow challenge
South Africans may be on lockdown but this will not stop them from having fun and dressing up, even if it means using their pillows as high-end couture.
Celebrities and the public have been flocking to Twitter since the weekend to share snaps of their runway-worthy pillow outfits, accessorised with clutches, handbags and yes, cute sunnies.
Some of these looks are so good, we might see them at high-end fashion events post the coronavirus shutdown.
Here are 10 people who killed the pillow challenge, from actress Linda Mtoba to former Miss SA, Liesl Laurie:
This was fun#pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/SAhqssDZjF— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) April 10, 2020
@ItNelisaMchunu #Nelisa please accept the #pillowdresschallenge #pillowcasechallenge i know you will nail it❤️ pic.twitter.com/DhKlUhJB50— IAmSne (@sneprincess_sne) April 10, 2020
Like if you think she killed it🔥❤️
Coffee, anyone? ☺️ #pillowcasechallenge 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XPzYByUrnU— Fitness & Holistic Wellness Advocate🥦 (@Juanita_Khumalo) April 10, 2020
I think my friend Nwabisa killed this pillow challenge #pillowchallenge #pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/9EJHp7kpBV— INGA GUBEKA (@ingagubeka) April 10, 2020
Did the #pillowcasechallenge today. Hope I’m not too late 🙈 pic.twitter.com/b4AraXRBrK— g a n g s t e r (@gangsterimages) April 11, 2020
Category is: Bed linen chic #pillowchallenge #pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/Bbw3g5rVsN— Makeda Saggau-Sackey (@GlamazonDiaries) April 10, 2020
sleeping all day 🛌🎀#quarantinePillowchallenge #pillowcasechallenge #pillowchallenge pic.twitter.com/fGhZLF5hiU— 𝐵𝑎𝑟𝑏𝑖𝑒 💕 (@babygirlpaniz) April 11, 2020