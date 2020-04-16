IN PICTURES | From Somizi to Linda Mtoba - 10 people who killed the pillow challenge

Celebrities and the public have been flocking to Twitter since the weekend to share snaps of their runway-worthy pillow outfits, accessorised with clutches, handbags and yes, cute sunnies.

Some of these looks are so good, we might see them at high-end fashion events post the coronavirus shutdown.

Here are 10 people who killed the pillow challenge, from actress Linda Mtoba to former Miss SA, Liesl Laurie: