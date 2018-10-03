Stay on top with the right foods for a healthy, happy vagina

In South Africa, a potent combination of cranberry juice and vodka is a popular drink among the ladies, but this isn’t the cranberry we’re talking about. It is known that cranberries help tackle urinary tract infections - but it has to be the pure stuff.

A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Gynecology found taking a cranberry juice pill is sufficient to get your dose.

Sweet Potatoes