Stay on top with the right foods for a healthy, happy vagina
Vaginal health is important for every woman. And a happy vagina means a happy system, sex life and a happy woman. Certain foods can help your lady parts stay in good shape. These foods can assist in alleviating dryness, resolving fertility issues and infections. So, eating fruit and vegetables not only helps you stay slim and healthy but also keeps your reproductive and urinary tract in fine fettle.
Let’s take a look at five foods that are good for vaginal health:
Cranberries
In South Africa, a potent combination of cranberry juice and vodka is a popular drink among the ladies, but this isn’t the cranberry we’re talking about. It is known that cranberries help tackle urinary tract infections - but it has to be the pure stuff.
A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Gynecology found taking a cranberry juice pill is sufficient to get your dose.
Sweet Potatoes
If you’re trying for a baby, start eating sweet potatoes. The vitamin A in them helps in producing the necessary hormones and strengthens the uterine walls. It can also alleviate the symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome.
Avocados
Eating avocados is one way to boost your libido. They are rich in vitamin B6 and potassium, which have positive effects on your sex drive. They also help with lubrication and enhance estrogen levels. According to Business Insider, the word avocado means “testicle”. When the Aztecs discovered them in about 500BC, they called them āhuacatl, because the size and shape were similar to testicles.
Apples
According to The Telegraph eating more apples can help you have better orgasms. A study by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information mentioned women who consumed apples had better sex lives. We’re definitely going to follow that advice!
Yoghurt
Plain yoghurt is rich in probiotics, which can help with your gut as well as your lady parts. Maintaining the right pH balance in the vagina is very important for health. Healthline tells us a normal vaginal pH level is between 3.8 and 4.5, however, this depends on your stage of life. Yoghurt is rich in healthy bacteria and live cultures, which help regulate pH levels. Adding sugar to the yoghurt will counter the effects, so it is advisable to leave it out.