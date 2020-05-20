'My first time doing my own box braids was riddled with regret from the first braid'

I hit incredible learning curves, from figuring out the best way to part my hair, to painstakingly measuring my hair to make straight rows where the hair extension would be planted. I had no idea how to cut the hair fibre and fumbled through the brushing and layering of the synthetic the way I had seen hairdressers do it.

If anything, this was a labour of love that was riddled with regret from the very first braid. What was I thinking? What was I doing? Should I have called my hairdresser for advice? Would I be willing to pay for the advice — and it is her job? Plus picking her brain should come at a cost to show that I value her expertise, yes?

I set up my mini salon with old newspapers on the floor to catch any stray hairs, positioned a mirror in front of me and another mirror behind me to try to see my whole head. I quietly thanked myself for the two weeks of yoga I’d attempted because my arms were a whole lot more flexible. I watched series and movies to pass the time and to distract myself from giving up.

I only succeeded in making the thickness and length of each braid equal when I planted the last six braids. Even with all the missteps and imperfections, I love the way my hair looks; in the end I added some decorative pieces and moisturised my scalp with coconut oil. I’m grateful that I do not have to run a comb through my hair for a few weeks and glad I’ve got a protective style as we go into winter.

I have so much more respect for professional hairdressers, specifically Princess the hair whisperer, who usually washes, dries and braids me in three to four hours maximum. I have renewed and profound respect for her excellence.

WIN | Share your beauty, grooming, hair and personal care videos and images with us using the hashtag #lockdownbeautyroutines on Twitter and Instagram. The best entries will be selected to win prizes.





You can also send your videos and images with a brief description or question, name and contact details to lockdownbeauty@arena.africa.