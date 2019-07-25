Top home furnishing tips from an expert

Co-owner and interior designer at Blaque Pearl Lifestyle, Zimkita Sidumo, shares her tips on which items you should invest more in.

“We always advise clients to invest in their furniture.You want to purchase quality items that will last you without needing replacement after a couple years,” she says. “You can be more prudent when spending on decorative items such as cushions, throws and accessories.” That being said, Sidumo adds that there are some items you cannot hold back on, namely a bed, sofa and wooden furniture pieces.