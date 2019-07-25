Top home furnishing tips from an expert
Starting up a new home is undoubtedly one of the most exciting events one goes through. Whether it is your first apartment after leaving the parental nest, or finally building your home together as a young couple, there is no doubt having a place you can call your own is a momentous moment.
But then comes the big headache: how to furnish it. With all the necessities one needs to buy, skimping on certain items might seem like a good idea, but experts warn that the decision to go frugal on certain big-ticket items might end up costing you more in the long run as you are forced to replace the furniture sooner than if you had invested in better quality pieces.
Co-owner and interior designer at Blaque Pearl Lifestyle, Zimkita Sidumo, shares her tips on which items you should invest more in.
“We always advise clients to invest in their furniture.You want to purchase quality items that will last you without needing replacement after a couple years,” she says. “You can be more prudent when spending on decorative items such as cushions, throws and accessories.” That being said, Sidumo adds that there are some items you cannot hold back on, namely a bed, sofa and wooden furniture pieces.
Zimkita’s tips
1. “For starters, a strong quality bed and linen is important for the obvious reasons ofcomfort and great sleep. You want to look forward to getting into bed.”
2. “A great sofa is key! Not just great on aesthetic but one with a solid foundation. This is that piece of furniture that takes a lot of traffic and ware. Regardless offabric, if you have an excellent quality sofa it’s easily re-upholsterable and brought back to life even after years of use.”
3. “When acquiring big wooden furnishings such as a dining table or sideboard etc, invest in solid timber items. Solid timber furniture can be up cycled by simply painting them or sanding and restraining. This is how older style pieces can be modernised and brought to date without you having to purchase new furnishings.”