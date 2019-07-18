Thoko Didiza sets bar high for herself

The Thuma Mina adage found resonance in minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza's budget vote speech.

She talked about the work her department has done and intends to do following her return as a cabinet minister in the sixth administration.

She spoke of agriculture as one of the sectors that has a potential to contribute to the economy as well as sprucing up job creation; and to that effect she indicated the importance of improving agricultural production that is linked to market access as well as plans to commercialise black farmers.

A plethora of tasks were tabled by the minister in her quest to re-engineer the department to become an epitome of service delivery. Kudos!

Themba Mzula Hleko, Rosslyn Gardens, Pretoria