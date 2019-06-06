Riky Rick on the search for Mzansi’s next big producer

“I’m looking for people who know what their sound is and are comfortable with their sound, whether it’s popular or not popular."

Although hesitant to tell us more about the opportunities that the winner will get, he says that the networking opportunities that comes with such a prize are immeasurable.

Talking about his travels to some of the world’s biggest cities – Paris, New York, LA – he explains that they were all opportunities that came from his networking circles.

“I met people that changed my life and gave me business that I’m going to have forever. We are not trying to make sure that someone gets the number one song on iTunes or gets the number one song on the chart. We literally trying to make sure that one person who really deserves it, is able to see the world via music. That’s what we really want to do,” he says of the Remy Producers.

To enter the Remy Producers programme, you will need to upload your track onto remymartin.co.za in mp3 format and the organizers will contact you back.