Riky Rick on the search for Mzansi’s next big producer
The Remy Producers has finally hit our shores! The music competition which pairs a renowned producer with budding artists is now in its sixth run in the US.
The US version has seen producers such as DJ Mustard and Big Sean head up the competition in the past. with Jermaine Dupri being the current producer in search of the next big thing.
Last night, Riky Rick was announced as the inaugural producer for the local version.
The rapper will be looking for a deserving music producer, beat maker or musician who will co-sign a track with Riky.
“When you are with Remy Martin, you become a part of the family. This programme has been running for a long time in the States, and there is no ways we would be able to do it here without creating synergies all around the world for our next big producer.”
So exactly what kind of music producer is uBoss Zonke looking for?
“I’m just looking for something unique, something different. Everything is about waves right now and the waves are cool, but really looking for people who are trying to present something different to the music industry,” he explains.
He stresses the series is about people who are bringing new and specific sounds to the industry.
We not trying to make sure that someone gets the number one song on iTunes"Riky Rick
“I’m looking for people who know what their sound is and are comfortable with their sound, whether it’s popular or not popular."
Although hesitant to tell us more about the opportunities that the winner will get, he says that the networking opportunities that comes with such a prize are immeasurable.
Talking about his travels to some of the world’s biggest cities – Paris, New York, LA – he explains that they were all opportunities that came from his networking circles.
“I met people that changed my life and gave me business that I’m going to have forever. We are not trying to make sure that someone gets the number one song on iTunes or gets the number one song on the chart. We literally trying to make sure that one person who really deserves it, is able to see the world via music. That’s what we really want to do,” he says of the Remy Producers.
To enter the Remy Producers programme, you will need to upload your track onto remymartin.co.za in mp3 format and the organizers will contact you back.