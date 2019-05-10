Local gospel singer to represent South Africa in Atlanta at BET’s Sunday Best

In response to her achievement, Madela said, “This has to be one of the most humbling experiences I’ve ever had; I could only dream of travelling to America to meet musicians I grew up listening to. I am both nervous and excited, I don’t know what to expect on the other side but plan to represent our continent well.”

The Vice President for Youth, Music and BET at Viacom International Media Networks Africa, Monde Twala, said they are excited to have Madela represent Africa on the global stage in America. “This is a huge opportunity for her to showcase to the world what African gospel talent is really made of and we wish her all the best as she travels to the USA.”

Sunday Best season nine will premiere in the US on June 30.