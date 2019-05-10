Local gospel singer to represent South Africa in Atlanta at BET’s Sunday Best
South African gospel singer Bongiwe Madela is jetting off to Atlanta, Georgia to represent South Africa at the Sunday Best gospel music extravaganza where she will share the stage with some of the best international gospel stars.
In its nineth season, the Sunday Best is a BET original production that is hosted by Kirk Franklin. It offers a platform to aspiring gospel singers to perform in front of a panel of celebrity judges who have in the past included Bebe and Cece Winans and Mary Mary.
As a finalist of the BET Africa gospel talent search competition that took place in South Africa and Nigeria last month amid calls to #OpenUpTheIndustry, Madela will fly to the United States on an all-expenses paid trip on the 11th of May. She was one of thousands of contestants who auditioned across the African continent.
In response to her achievement, Madela said, “This has to be one of the most humbling experiences I’ve ever had; I could only dream of travelling to America to meet musicians I grew up listening to. I am both nervous and excited, I don’t know what to expect on the other side but plan to represent our continent well.”
The Vice President for Youth, Music and BET at Viacom International Media Networks Africa, Monde Twala, said they are excited to have Madela represent Africa on the global stage in America. “This is a huge opportunity for her to showcase to the world what African gospel talent is really made of and we wish her all the best as she travels to the USA.”
Sunday Best season nine will premiere in the US on June 30.