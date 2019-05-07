TravelTuesday: Visit Paternoster one of SA’s oldest fishing villages

The little seaside town of Paternoster on South Africa’s West Coast was properly put on the map earlier this year when one of its restaurants, Wolfgat, was voted Restaurant of the Year at the inaugural World Restaurant Awards in Paris.

Wolfgat aside, you will find yourself falling in love with one of the oldest fishing villages in South Africa, whose beauty is unspoilt. If sustainable fine dining, whitewashed seaside homes, fynbos growing on white dunes, prestine sun-warmed beaches and salty air appeal to you, you may want to take a look at Paternoster when planning your next trip.

When to travel

Paternoster has a pleasant climate year-round with the summer months reaching temperatures that are ideal for basking in the sun on the beach. Winters can get quite cold once the sun sets, making Paternoster best enjoyed during summer between March to September. That said, Paternoster can be much cheaper during winter.

Paternoster’s annual Jazz on the Rocks Festival in Tietiesbaai takes place near the end of February and showcases a number of Jazz musicians from around the world. Next year’s edition will be the 10th anniversary of the festival and will be taking place from the 27th of February to the 1st of March.