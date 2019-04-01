The dirtiest part of a plane & the world's cleanest airlines

Delayed flights, bad in-flight meals, annoying fellow passengers, a lack of leg room – these are some of the more common annoyances passengers face when taking a flight without thought about what happened on previous flights.

Think changing nappies on the fold-up tray, not reaching for that barf bag in time or cabin crew discovering a passenger had passed away mid-flight … only once passengers start disembarking.

A study conducted by Travelmath revealed that airports and airplanes are dirtier than your home.

What exactly is dirtiest place in the entire airplane? The tray table you nonchalantly rest your food and drinks and any items you need during your flight on. This makes one wonder exactly how hygienic it is to fly and which airlines are better than most.

WORLD'S CLEANEST AIRLINES

Embattled SA Airways (SAA) is often in the news for all the wrong reasons. This time, however, the national carrier of SA welcomes a bit of good news: it has been awarded Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in Africa in Skytrax’s World’s Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness Awards for 2018.

Skytrax, the UK-based consultancy firm and aviation industry reviewer, used passenger ratings on the standards, cleanliness and presentation of tables, seat areas, carpets, cabin panels and washrooms to draw up a list of the cleanest airlines for 2018.