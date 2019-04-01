3 recent news stories that sound like April Fool's jokes, but aren't

In the era of fake news we didn't feel it was appropriate to come up with our own April Fool's Day prank but - given the plethora of brow-raising news stories out there - we didn't have to.

Here are three recent news stories which sound too ridiculous to be true, but really are:

1. THE COURT CASE AGAINST A 'SERIAL FARTER'

An Australian court of appeal dismissed a $1.8m (about R26m) case brought by a man who accused his boss of bullying him by coming into his small, windowless office several times a day and breaking wind.