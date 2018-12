Gin Fizz

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

50ml gin

30ml lemon juice

10ml sugar syrup

1 egg white (optional)

200ml Soda water

Method:

Pour the the gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup and egg white (if using) in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake. Strain the liquid into a highball glass with ice cubes. Top off with soda water.