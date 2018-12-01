31 days of cocktails: Scandinavian Shooters
It's the first of Dezemba and we're excited. To kick the festive month off properly, where we will be featuring a cocktail recipe everyday this month! To start off with a bang try mix up some shooters to celebrate the first Saturday of December.
Ingredients:
1 x 750ml bottle of gin (or vodka)
5ml (1 tsp) finely grated lemon zest
2 star anise
5ml (1 tsp) crushed coriander seeds
5ml (1 tsp) fructose liquid sweetener (or 2-4 tsp caster sugar, adjust to taste)
Method:
Pour the gin into a jug, add the other ingredients, cover and leave to stand for a week. Strain through a tea strainer and then strain again through a clean/new handkerchief. To avoid losing any of the joy of this delectable liqueur, now suck the handkerchief. Serve the liquid neat in very small v-shaped liqueur glasses, ice cold, straight from the freezer.
Sunday Times Reader Recipe by Erik von Zweigbergk