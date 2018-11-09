5 of the best looks from the Victoria's Secret fashion show 2018

It was the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show last night in New York City and it had a different mood this year as iconic angel Adriana Lima walked her last show. It was an emotional time as tears flowed during her last stride on the runway where she received a standing ovation.

The angel represented the brand for 20 years with her debut back in 1999. She became an angel the next year. She was the longest serving angel in the history of the brand to hit the catwalk.