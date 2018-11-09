White couple enjoys village life in Limpopo

A white couple is among more than 70 families waiting for their RDP houses to be completed in a village near the town of Burgersfort, Limpopo.

Danie, 60, and Kotie du Toit, 57, have been living in GaMaepa village, a predominantly black community near Burgersfort, in the Greater Fetakgomo-Tubatse local municipality. More than 72 RDP houses in the municipality that has been accused of squandering R200m with an illegal deposit into VBS Mutual Bank, had been left unfinished since 2014.

Danie said they settled in the village since 2009 after arriving from the Free State.

"We built our two-roomed shack and everyone welcomed us with open arms.

"We are living with great people in this village. The crime rate is very low."