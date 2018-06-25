3 quotes to get you through the week
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.
Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
"My body is like, 'Go to sleep!' But my mind is like, 'No we gotta get this money.'" — Tiffany Hadish
Used to have a little now I have a lot, no matter where I go I know where I came from." — Jennifer Lopez
You’ve got to be authentic. You’ve got to be different. You have to be consistent. You got to be hungry and you got to struggle a bit." — Kuli Chana