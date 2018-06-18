3 quotes to get you through the week
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.
Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
It's not right but it's OK. I'm gonna make it anyway." - Whitney Houston
Formulate your own opinions! If you listen to the noise, you’ll miss out on the magic this world offers." - Minnie Dlamini
I’m having the time of my life in Russia & it made me realize how important it is to formulate your own opinions! If you listen to the noise, you’ll miss out on the magic this world offers." - Zoë Kravitz