While protesting his innocence‚ Equal Education general secretary Tshepo Motsepe has resigned after being accused of sexual harassment. An independent panel will now investigate the assertions made against him by some women staff at the civil society organisation.

The women will be offered counselling in the interim.

Confirming the "difficult developments"‚ EE said it was making a public statement "in the interest of openness and transparency".

"We're determined to act with integrity and sensitivity‚" the organisation said.

The allegations against Motsepe were disclosed to members of EE’s senior management team on April 18.

The women who came forward are EE staff.

"We have been deeply distressed by these developments. We are resolute in our commitment to dealing with this matter in a just and transparent manner‚" EE said.