Thirsty? These are the in-fashion drinks you should be sipping

Lose the shot glasses

Tequila has never gone out of fashion, but it’s always been in with the wrong crowd.

Typically, it’s served in shot glasses and knocked back with a grimace, some salt, and a slice of lemon.

Thanks to a select range of ultra-premium labels, though, the agave-based beverage is attracting a new demographic of drinkers, who are not averse to spending upwards of R2000 for a distillation they can drink on the rocks.

Tequila Casa Noble, George Clooney’s (recently sold) Casamigos, and bespoke brands like Blue Nectar Tequila are just a few of the brands responsible for tequila’s new luxury affiliations; but even premium tequila may very soon be somewhat passé.

George Clooney and Rande Gerber are looking to take Mexican spirit mezcal mainstream, and, if their success with Casamigos tequila is any indication, you’ll soon be seeing the smoky spirit everywhere.