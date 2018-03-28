A woman who ranted on Facebook about her former business associate's alleged business ethics that were to have affected hundreds of people could now face a defamation suit.

This is after a judge on Wednesday ruled that the post was defamatory - and even if it were true and might be interesting to the public‚ it was not in the public interest.

Ballito-based events organiser Heidi Garbade first approached the Durban high court last year securing an interim interdict against Tasmyn-Jain van Niekerk‚ whom she had employed to assist her with social media during a Christmas fair in Umhlali in December 2015.

The trouble between the two began when the fair was shut down‚ apparently when the landlord of the premises locked the door because of non-payment of rent.

Garbade said in her interdict application that Van Niekerk had sided with the angry traders and had spread rumours about her business ethics.

Van Niekerk demanded R3‚800 in unpaid commissions from her which‚ she claimed‚ she did not owe.