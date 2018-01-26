Baby Olympia the youngest Vogue cover star at 3 months

Olympia Ohanian, daughter of tennis star Serena Williams became the youngest star to cover Vogue Magazine at just 3 months old.

Olympia has her own Instagram page.

"Check me out on my first Vogue cover. (Well my mommy too) my Daddy is in the article as well as my grandma and *some of my Aunties! (Missing @hexner14 and @amyex9) Mom says to read the article. The link is in my bio. I can't wait for my next one maybe one day. My mom and dad always did tell me to dream big. But for now I am told I am the youngest Vogue cover ever at 3 months! Love you guys."

Mom Serena posted on her own Instagram page, "When I first saw this @voguemagazine cover it brought tears to my eyes. All Vogue covers are special but to share this one with my beautiful daughter @olympiaohanian also the youngest Vogue cover star makes it moment I will never forget. "