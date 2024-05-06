There has been much in the papers lately about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence and the real danger of natural stupidity, mainly in politics, especially with a well-known example in the US.
What would happen if we combined them? Politicians could be replaced by robots using AI. They would probably make more sensible choices, more quickly and without the need for expensive committee reviews. They would help the environment as they would not be as full of hot air as politicians are.
They would probably speak clearer than some politicians and could be programmed never to lie, something that is difficult to achieve with politicians.
They won't be caught out with inappropriate activities or paying to keep their sins hidden. We should choose to switch before AI takes over anyway, if it hasn't already.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Let AI robots replace politicians for smarter choices
Image: 123RF
