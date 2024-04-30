Letters

READER LETTER | Future belongs to the next generation

30 April 2024 - 12:00
The new generation always steps in when the old guard fail them. It has been happening over generations, also in SA with the Soweto Uprising of 1976 that changed the course of our history. It should be no surprise that the young generation is fighting on the frontlines against the destruction of our planet and the genocidal destruction in places like Gaza.

They see the world still largely through untainted lenses; they have not yet been corrupted by power and greed. They still see others as fellow travellers and not as different species to hate and to fear. Their very future is at stake. They must live with the consequences of ever-increasing global warming that will not affect the lives of the greedy and power-hungry generation that are on their way out.

They will have to live with the hatred and fear created by the fossil-generation politicians and ideology-driven leaders that regard themselves as chosen people and certain lives more valuable than others. We should always remember that we are mere caretakers of our planet – we borrow our planet from our children. What are we leaving behind for future generations? Each one of us has a voice, we must use it.

Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria

