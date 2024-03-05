×

Letters

READER LETTER | Addressing teen pregnancy requires both commitment and collaborative effort

05 March 2024
The Stats SA report revealed 45,257 births were to mothers aged 17 years and younger, and of these, 42 were births to mothers between 11 and 12 years old.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

February marked teenage pregnancy awareness month, a solemn reminder of the pressing issue that plagues our society.

In SA, teenage pregnancy has become a pandemic, leaving a trail of shattered dreams and unfulfilled potentials in its wake. But, this is not merely a gender-specific problem.

Recent statistics show more than 150,000 young girls experiencing pregnancy during the 2022/2023 financial year. These numbers, while shocking, do not fully represent the crisis, as they don’t include clandestine abortions, unregistered births, or those who experience miscarriages.

Social media emerges as a significant culprit in this narrative. The allure of influencers and their seemingly glamorous lifestyles can bewitch impressionable young minds, fostering unrealistic aspirations.

In the pursuit of imitating their idols, some young girls find themselves entangled in relationships with older men, informally referred to as “sugar daddies” or blessers.

This phenomenon is but one facet of a larger issue exacerbated by societal pressures.

The government has implemented deliberate measures to address teenage pregnancy by introducing comprehensive sexuality education to teach pupils about their bodies, and break the taboo surrounding discussing sex.

Awareness campaigns have been held to alleviate teenage pregnancy rates, alongside the promotion of preventive measures such as contraception education, access to family planning services, and availability of contraceptive medications.

Easy and free access to healthcare services also contributes significantly to prevention. The community must join hands with the government in this endeavour.

Tshepo Motholo, Gauteng social development

