It is gratifying to learn that the minister of health has committed himself to find placement for more than 800 recently qualified doctors.
This is a step in the right direction to address the shortage of doctors in particular and healthcare workers in general. Sadly, it had to take a march and demonstrations by these doctors to various government departments across the country to raise concern about unemployment.
These are the people who have completed nine years of training (six years undergraduate training plus two years internship and one community service). They are motivated by the love to serve their communities and their efforts to address the shortage of healthcare workers in this country.
It is indeed a slap in the face to be trained all these years and then struggle to find employment at the end of it. These doctors must be commended for choosing the public sector, they are sacrificing the “riches ” of the private sector.
These doctors are not leaving for better opportunities abroad, they a recommitted to improving health care delivery in this country. Not only must they be employed, but must also be given posts that will allow them to study further to become specialists in their respective fields.
Xilumani Nghotsa email
READER LETTER | Doctors’ commitment needs to be rewarded
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
It is gratifying to learn that the minister of health has committed himself to find placement for more than 800 recently qualified doctors.
This is a step in the right direction to address the shortage of doctors in particular and healthcare workers in general. Sadly, it had to take a march and demonstrations by these doctors to various government departments across the country to raise concern about unemployment.
These are the people who have completed nine years of training (six years undergraduate training plus two years internship and one community service). They are motivated by the love to serve their communities and their efforts to address the shortage of healthcare workers in this country.
It is indeed a slap in the face to be trained all these years and then struggle to find employment at the end of it. These doctors must be commended for choosing the public sector, they are sacrificing the “riches ” of the private sector.
These doctors are not leaving for better opportunities abroad, they a recommitted to improving health care delivery in this country. Not only must they be employed, but must also be given posts that will allow them to study further to become specialists in their respective fields.
Xilumani Nghotsa email
READER LETTER | Protect the pulpit from politicians
READER LETTER | Police look for soft targets
READER LETTER | It’s time to re-evaluate your 2024 goals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos