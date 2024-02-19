May the Holy Spirit heal all those who daily lose their loved ones due to horrific gender-based violence (GBV) and related incidents, which appear to be a prevalent feature and trend across various communities in SA.
The survivors are often left traumatised and despondent. It is saddening we don’t adopt a meaningful GBV awareness programme which could bring about significant change in the lives of many.
It is saddening to continue to experience these heartbreaking incidents and we don’t change our ways of living which threaten the same lives we always want to protect.
May those who can hear this message internalise it, while we continue to pray for those who find it difficult to see the light. Two lives lost is too many. May all men and women learn how to share when confronted with life’s challenges, including, but not limited to, socioeconomic, emotional and psychological ones, and learn how to confide in others and speak out so they can get counselled, comforted and see the positive benefits of life and living. May we forgive those who sinned against us for we were also forgiven all our sins. Fighting the scourge of GBV is a collective societal responsibility.
Moloke Peter Lentswane, Polokwane
READER LETTER | Fighting GBV is a collective societal responsibility
Image: ALON SKUY
