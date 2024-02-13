We have lots of energy problems in SA. Our country exports electricity to neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe and Zambia and they don’t even pay for it.
The minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, should explain how we can export electricity but South Africans face power outages daily. Charity begins at home. Get foreign energy companies like Enexis from The Netherlands to manage our energy companies. Then everyone in our beloved SA won’t have sleepless nights and worries.
Dr Sears Appalsamy, Netherland
READER LETTER | SA too charitable with export of electricity
Image: 123RF/lcswart
We have lots of energy problems in SA. Our country exports electricity to neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe and Zambia and they don’t even pay for it.
The minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, should explain how we can export electricity but South Africans face power outages daily. Charity begins at home. Get foreign energy companies like Enexis from The Netherlands to manage our energy companies. Then everyone in our beloved SA won’t have sleepless nights and worries.
Dr Sears Appalsamy, Netherland
READER LETTER | Connect youth with a 'library in their pocket'
READER LETTER | NHI will certainly benefit all citizens
READER LETTER | SAHRC made wrong call on riots that cost SA billions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos