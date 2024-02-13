×

READER LETTER | SA too charitable with export of electricity

13 February 2024 - 11:14
We have lots of energy problems in SA. Our country exports electricity to neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe and Zambia and they don’t even pay for it.

The minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, should explain how we can export electricity but South Africans face power outages daily. Charity begins at home. Get foreign energy companies like Enexis from The Netherlands to manage our energy companies. Then everyone in our beloved SA won’t have sleepless nights and worries.

Dr Sears Appalsamy, Netherland

