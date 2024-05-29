Letters

READER LETTER | Are new parties doing it for love of the country?

29 May 2024 - 10:25
BOSA president Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Fani Mahuntsi

As  someone who loves his country, I need to  understand if all these political parties we see jumping up and down now since election time are doing all this because of their love for this country? Are all these parties fighting for me to be taken good care as a citizen of SA?

Same for new companies being registered everyday? Will they  take in interns and offer learnerships?  If the answer is no, who is supposed to correct the situation for the benefit if our country, its youth and all its citizens? Why is then the status quo allowed to continue?

What are our leaders doing about correcting this? Do we or our leaders take time off to think about all these things?

M Machacha, Emalahleni

