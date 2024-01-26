Do the people of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly Zulus, still believe that violence or war in the 21st century in SA is the only way to resolve differences?
Dr Zweli Mkhize insinuates that the utterances of Bheki Mtolo and Bheki Cele could lead to violence in the province as they have insulted Jacob Zuma. In my view, the two gentlemen did not insult Zuma but they told him the truth. Period.
The question is: why is it so easy for people of KwaZulu-Natal to believe any nonsense uttered by their delusional leaders to beat drums of war? It would be foolish for Zuma’s supporters to take up arms in KZN, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, and cause mayhem like they did in July 2021.
I think it is high time that his supporters wake up and smell the coffee. Zuma has got nothing to lose because he is surrounded by bodyguards 24/7 wherever he is.
Xokola N’wankavangeri, Giyani
READER LETTER | Zuma supporters must wake up, smell the coffee
Image: Veli Nhlapo
