×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Creative sector losing superb artists

24 January 2024 - 11:50
Nhlanhla Ngema and his wife pay his tribute to his brother Mbongeni Ngema during a memorial service at the Playhouse in Durban.
Nhlanhla Ngema and his wife pay his tribute to his brother Mbongeni Ngema during a memorial service at the Playhouse in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Within a short space of time, the SA creative sector lost superb and experienced artists who could steer the ailing sector to higher levels. Recently, the sector lost songstress Zahara, great Reggae icon Carlos Djedje, playwright of note Mbongeni Ngema, and now legendary songstress Thapelo “Bra Taps” Mofokeng.

The majority of indigent and sickly artists are neglected by the arts department. Currently, the creative sector is on autopilot with no hope for artists. The ministry, under arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa, priorities are events rather the wellbeing of artists.

Bra Taps, as he was affectionately called, was flamboyant, charming and multi-talented artist of note. He toured the world for almost 26 years and acted on theatre productions like Nice People, The Joneses, etc and several films like Inkosi Ubhubesi, Red Scorpions, and Rage to Kill. He was also on TV dramas such as Zone 14 alongside art icon Owen Sejake.

Mofokeng acted with luminaries such as Oliver Reed and Jack Palance to mention but a few. In 1975, Mofokeng was honoured with an invitation to appear before Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of the Royal Variety Performance.

Mofokeng sung for kings, queens and presidents. He was such a darling of ordinary people, respected by his fellow art practitioners and had high respect for his craft.

Francois de la Rochefoucauld writes: “To achieve greatness, one should live as if they will never die. The larger-than-life Mofokeng mastered that notion. Take a bow, son of the soil.

Jerry Tsie, Pretoria 

'We have failed her, and that is the truth' — Ringo delivers emotional tribute to Zahara

"We respect artists from other countries, but here at home we don't respect or love one another, and that's why we die in this manner,"
News
1 month ago

Calls to rename Durban Playhouse in Mbongeni Ngema's honour

Calls to rename the Durban Playhouse in honour of Mbongeni Ngema were made during the funeral service of the legendary playwright.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Cops shed more light on Mbongeni Ngema's fatal car crash

Eastern Cape police have shed more light on the car crash that claimed the life of musician, composer, choreographer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 24 January 2024
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 January 2024