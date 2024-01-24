Within a short space of time, the SA creative sector lost superb and experienced artists who could steer the ailing sector to higher levels. Recently, the sector lost songstress Zahara, great Reggae icon Carlos Djedje, playwright of note Mbongeni Ngema, and now legendary songstress Thapelo “Bra Taps” Mofokeng.
The majority of indigent and sickly artists are neglected by the arts department. Currently, the creative sector is on autopilot with no hope for artists. The ministry, under arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa, priorities are events rather the wellbeing of artists.
Bra Taps, as he was affectionately called, was flamboyant, charming and multi-talented artist of note. He toured the world for almost 26 years and acted on theatre productions like Nice People, The Joneses, etc and several films like Inkosi Ubhubesi, Red Scorpions, and Rage to Kill. He was also on TV dramas such as Zone 14 alongside art icon Owen Sejake.
Mofokeng acted with luminaries such as Oliver Reed and Jack Palance to mention but a few. In 1975, Mofokeng was honoured with an invitation to appear before Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of the Royal Variety Performance.
Mofokeng sung for kings, queens and presidents. He was such a darling of ordinary people, respected by his fellow art practitioners and had high respect for his craft.
Francois de la Rochefoucauld writes: “To achieve greatness, one should live as if they will never die. The larger-than-life Mofokeng mastered that notion. Take a bow, son of the soil.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Creative sector losing superb artists
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Within a short space of time, the SA creative sector lost superb and experienced artists who could steer the ailing sector to higher levels. Recently, the sector lost songstress Zahara, great Reggae icon Carlos Djedje, playwright of note Mbongeni Ngema, and now legendary songstress Thapelo “Bra Taps” Mofokeng.
The majority of indigent and sickly artists are neglected by the arts department. Currently, the creative sector is on autopilot with no hope for artists. The ministry, under arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa, priorities are events rather the wellbeing of artists.
Bra Taps, as he was affectionately called, was flamboyant, charming and multi-talented artist of note. He toured the world for almost 26 years and acted on theatre productions like Nice People, The Joneses, etc and several films like Inkosi Ubhubesi, Red Scorpions, and Rage to Kill. He was also on TV dramas such as Zone 14 alongside art icon Owen Sejake.
Mofokeng acted with luminaries such as Oliver Reed and Jack Palance to mention but a few. In 1975, Mofokeng was honoured with an invitation to appear before Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of the Royal Variety Performance.
Mofokeng sung for kings, queens and presidents. He was such a darling of ordinary people, respected by his fellow art practitioners and had high respect for his craft.
Francois de la Rochefoucauld writes: “To achieve greatness, one should live as if they will never die. The larger-than-life Mofokeng mastered that notion. Take a bow, son of the soil.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
'We have failed her, and that is the truth' — Ringo delivers emotional tribute to Zahara
Calls to rename Durban Playhouse in Mbongeni Ngema's honour
Cops shed more light on Mbongeni Ngema's fatal car crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos