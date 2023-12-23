×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'We have failed her, and that is the truth' — Ringo delivers emotional tribute to Zahara

23 December 2023 - 12:34
Joy Mphande Journalist
Ringo Madlingozi sings at Zahara’s funeral service.
Ringo Madlingozi sings at Zahara’s funeral service.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi echoed Somizi's words when delivering his tribute to award-winning singer Zahara at her funeral service at East London International Convention Centre on Saturday.

Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on December 11.

Somizi, Anele Mdoda and other celebrities have since questioned why many people only celebrated Zahara after her death.

Before his tribute performance singing Zahara's hit song Loliwe, Ringo said he wished South African artists were celebrated and respected like artists from other countries.

“We have failed Zahara as South Africans. To protect Zahara, because we don't love one another. We respect artists from other countries, but here at home we don't respect or love one another, and that's why we die in this manner.

“We are artists. We are people. Zahara gave us beautiful music, healing music. I will always love her. I know there were people who loved her but we have failed her, and that is the truth. We never realised the star in her. We should have protected her better than we did.”

'We loved each other till the last day' — TK Nciza on his relationship with Zahara

"I know that people always believe that it was always a transactional issue. She was my younger sister, she was my kid,"
News
5 hours ago

IN PICS | Zahara memorial

Singers, family and fans bid farewell to the late Zahara at her memorial ceremony today.
News
1 week ago

Late songstress Zahara scooped over 40 awards in her 11-year career

Before the spotlight shone bright on Zahara, she was just a village girl from East London, Eastern Cape known for her captivating voice reminiscent ...
S Mag
1 week ago

RECAP | Funeral service for Zahara in East London

The funeral service for Afro-soul songstress Zahara is being held at the East London International Convention Centre on Saturday.
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin