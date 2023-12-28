×

Cops shed more light on Mbongeni Ngema's fatal car crash

By TImesLIVE - 28 December 2023 - 12:10
Dr Mbongeni Ngema during the 'Black Musical Extravaganza' at the Theatre of Marcellus on September 15 2023 in Kempton Park. The playwright died in an accident in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. File photo.
Dr Mbongeni Ngema during the 'Black Musical Extravaganza' at the Theatre of Marcellus on September 15 2023 in Kempton Park. The playwright died in an accident in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Eastern Cape police have shed more light on the car crash that claimed the life of musician, composer, choreographer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema. 

The 68-year-old died on Wednesday.

Police said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide after the accident that occurred at about 4.30pm in the Mbizana area. 

“Police responded to an accident scene on the R61 road between Mbizana and Magusheni and, on arrival, they found three people including the driver in a serious condition. It is alleged a white Renault sedan was driving from Lusikisiki to Durban when they were involved in an accident involving a truck,” said Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa. 

“The three people were rushed to hospital for treatment. The deceased [Ngema], who was one of the passengers, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and the other two including the driver are still at hospital.” 

Mawisa said the cause of the crash was not yet clear.

