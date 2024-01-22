I am deeply concerned with the recurring fire incidents in the hijacked buildings within Johannesburg’s CBD. It has come to my attention that every season witnesses these devastating fires, resulting in loss of lives, injuries and escalating healthcare needs for the affected individuals. Enough is enough.
READER LETTER | fires, hijacked buildings a hazard
Image: Supplied/ CoJ Public Safety
I am deeply concerned with the recurring fire incidents in the hijacked buildings within Johannesburg’s CBD. It has come to my attention that every season witnesses these devastating fires, resulting in loss of lives, injuries and escalating healthcare needs for the affected individuals. Enough is enough.
The critical issue of housing in Johannesburg demands immediate attention and prioritisation. The hijacked buildings not only pose severe safety hazards but also house informal settlements where residents are at risk due to the lack of proper implementation of bylaws and poor infrastructure. The city say awareness of non-compliant buildings, yet the problem persists without any visible remedial action.
This negligence has left these structures in an unhealthy and unproductive state, perpetuating a continuous cycle of danger for the occupants and surrounding areas. I urge you to take decisive action to address this urgent matter. The restoration of Johannesburg requires a comprehensive strategy that focuses on both formalising settlements within these buildings and enforcing stringent bylaws to ensure compliance. It is essential to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our citizens by providing them with secure and habitable living conditions.
I request your immediate intervention to:
1. Conduct a thorough assessment of all non-compliant buildings within the CBD.
2. Implement and enforce bylaws to address informal settlements and building safety.
3. Establish a proactive plan for the restoration and revitalisation of Johannesburg’s CBD.
The residents of Johannesburg deserve to live in an environment that is safe, healthy and conducive to their wellbeing. I believe that your leadership and commitment to addressing this issue will significantly contribute to the improvement of our city. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter. I look forward to hearing about the steps being taken to rectify this situation and restore Johannesburg to a safer and more prosperous community.
Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East
