South Africa

Fiery protests over lack of water north of Durban

By TIMESLIVE - 22 January 2024 - 12:15
Dozens of angry residents burned debris and tyres at the intersection of Parkgate and Ottawa in protest against weeks of going without water.
Image: Reaction Unit of SA

Dozens of angry residents burned branches, debris and tyres at the intersection of Parkgate and Ottawa, north of Durban, on Monday in a service delivery protest.

Residents from the area claimed they had been without a constant supply of water for two years after the April 2022 floods. 

They said water tankers were not consistent and mainly went to affluent areas in Verulam, Umhlanga and Tongaat. 

The residents said their taps were completely dry for the past few days after heavy rains.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

