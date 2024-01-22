Dozens of angry residents burned branches, debris and tyres at the intersection of Parkgate and Ottawa, north of Durban, on Monday in a service delivery protest.
Residents from the area claimed they had been without a constant supply of water for two years after the April 2022 floods.
They said water tankers were not consistent and mainly went to affluent areas in Verulam, Umhlanga and Tongaat.
The residents said their taps were completely dry for the past few days after heavy rains.
Fiery protests over lack of water north of Durban
Image: Reaction Unit of SA
This is a developing story.
