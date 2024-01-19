Yet another important leader has warned of chaos during the pending elections in 2024. Bishop Vusi Dube warned of bloodshed ahead unless cool heads prevail. These foreboding statements come from powerful people within the ANC top hierarchy.
Former president Thabo Mbeki, the most polished intellectual in Africa, issued a solemn and sombre warning that we could face our very own Arab Spring. A timely reminder was the insurrection in July 2021. The cabal that ran this country 27 years, which the former president was a part thereof, is directly responsible for the total collapse of the country.
My fear is that we probably will face a Sri Lankan-type meltdown that could destroy every vestige of democracy and result in absolute anarchy. Abject poverty is the catalyst that could decimate SA into utter ruin. The powers that be are on autopilot. We face calamity if we allow the current imbalance in poverty and wealth to continue. Poverty stricken people will risk the lives and limbs to change the status quo.
Please, do not ignore the warnings of Mbeki, Hlengani Mathebula and Bishop Dube. Time is a luxury we cannot afford. Like the approaching storm, dark clouds are menacingly appearing. The lightning flashes seem unstoppable.
The darkening skies look menacing as the thunder echoes across our heartland. Political seismic tremors are becoming evident everyday as political leaders sing their menacing rhetoric with venom and fury. We are in the crosshairs of an event that will change the landscape of our beloved country. The tornado of despair is gaining momentum, while complacency hides in the shadows. A winter of discontent can turn into a summer's rage.
Farouk Araie, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Heed to leaders’ warnings about pending chaos
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times/ File photo
