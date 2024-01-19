Sipho Singiswa is correct when he says his mentor, Jacob Zuma, is not funded by white monopoly capitalists (Sunday Times, January 14). His MK Party is being funded by the money looted by the Guptas and their associates.
In my view, Zuma is not a true African because he only speaks isiZulu, compared to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who speaks all 11 official languages.
The majoritarian mentality is the reason Zuma formed MK Party because he and his associates believe that the ANC should be led by a Zulu from KZN. Zuma is a tribalist and delusional. He wants to cause mayhem like he did in 2021. This time around the state should unleash its power to deal with him and his gullible supporters. The country cannot be held to ransom by a plunderer.
Xokola N’wankavangeri, Giyani
READER LETTER | Zuma's MK Party formed on tribalistic sentiments
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Sipho Singiswa is correct when he says his mentor, Jacob Zuma, is not funded by white monopoly capitalists (Sunday Times, January 14). His MK Party is being funded by the money looted by the Guptas and their associates.
In my view, Zuma is not a true African because he only speaks isiZulu, compared to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who speaks all 11 official languages.
The majoritarian mentality is the reason Zuma formed MK Party because he and his associates believe that the ANC should be led by a Zulu from KZN. Zuma is a tribalist and delusional. He wants to cause mayhem like he did in 2021. This time around the state should unleash its power to deal with him and his gullible supporters. The country cannot be held to ransom by a plunderer.
Xokola N’wankavangeri, Giyani
Families of ANC veterans reject Zuma's MK party visits, pledge loyalty to ANC
READER LETTER | Zuma destroyed the ANC, not Cyril
Jacob Zuma calls for more power for amakhosi, takes a dig at Ramaphosa
READER LETTER | ANC on the brink of collapse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos