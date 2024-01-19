×

Letters

READER LETTER | Zuma's MK Party formed on tribalistic sentiments

19 January 2024 - 10:07
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Sipho Singiswa is correct when he says his mentor, Jacob Zuma, is not funded by white monopoly capitalists (Sunday Times, January 14). His MK Party is being funded by the money looted by the Guptas and their associates.

In my view, Zuma is not a true African because he only speaks isiZulu, compared to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who speaks all 11 official languages.

The majoritarian mentality is the reason Zuma formed MK Party because he and his associates believe that the ANC should be led by a Zulu from KZN. Zuma is a tribalist and delusional. He wants to cause mayhem like he did in 2021. This time around the state should unleash its power to deal with him and his gullible supporters. The country cannot be held to ransom by a plunderer.

Xokola N’wankavangeri, Giyani

