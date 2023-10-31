Twenty-eight years ago was the last time I watched the Rugby World Cup final match in 1995 and you do not have to guess which side I wanted to be crowned the rugby world champions at the end of the game.
In the period between 1990 and 1995, SA was going through a tense negotiated settlement transition process; and many of us then were highly politicised, philosophical and ideological in all our responses to any activities and events taking place around us.
Fast-forward to 2023, it makes perfect sense for all South Africans from all sections of our society to ride on the crest of the SA national rugby team winning the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time since its inception 36 years ago.
Siya Kolisi, the captain of the Rugby World Cup champions, couldn’t have said it better during one of the interviews after what was dubbed the most tense and contested final.
As I always say, some of us unfortunately have no other country than SA; it is therefore the responsibility of all of us to rally behind the Springbok world cup victory and translate that winning attitude, mentality, and philosophy to all sectors of our society through good governance, service delivery, arts, culture, sport, economics and politics.
It would be disingenuous to allow ourselves to be pigeonholed and attempt to downplay what the SA rugby team has achieved and what it means to many of us and the rugby world.
Well done to the Springboks world cup winning team led by captain Kolisi, head coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. In the middle of so much negativity that surrounds us – this is one of those victorious moments that many South Africans if not the entire Southern Africa will continue to cherish for a very long time.
Lesego Sechaba Mogotsi, Tshwane
READER LETTER | Well done to the Springboks world cup winning team
Image: MATTHIEU MIRVILLE
