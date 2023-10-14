President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged support for the people of Gaza.
Speaking outside the NEC meeting in Birchwood hotel in Ekurhuleni on Saturday, Ramaphosa said the government is worried that the conflict in the northern part of Gaza could spread to the entire Middle East.
“The worst part is when the Israeli government says 1,1 million people must evacuate the northern part of Gaza having closed all the existing routes. We call on the international community such as the UN to make sure peace is installed in Palestine and Israel withdraws this command of removing all the Palestine from the northern part of Gaza,” he said.
Ramaphosa said the demand for the evacuation of Palestinians was a matter of great concern as it violates their rights.
“Residences of people in that part of the world are raised to the floor, pregnant women are not even able to give birth in a respectable manner. Hospitals are raised to the floor," he added.
Ramaphosa also said that the South African government is ready to dispatch the humanitarian assistance team with the aim of restoring peace between Israel and Palestine and also the possibility of rescuing of South Africans who are either in Palestine or Israel.
“As you would know this an unfolding situation and changes from hour by hour, our government agencies, our international relations department as well as our intelligence services and the defence intelligent agencies are monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis,” he said.
The ANC NEC will gather from Saturday to Monday to discuss several key matters such as the provision of water and electricity to citizens.
Ramaphosa says SA humanitarian team is ready to help in Gaza
Image: GCIS
