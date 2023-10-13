READER LETTER | Gallant Malaika Mahlatsi speaks truth to power

Very well stated, Malaika Mahlatsi. You are largely an exception among your colleagues in the South African media service who are tongue-tied and lock-jawed when it comes to stating the truth about Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

The Western guilt, especially the US version, for Nazi atrocities not only, but mainly, against European Jewry, has now intimidated nearly the entire world into believing in the myth of Israeli purity and angelism and in that of Palestinian savagery and barbarism as if this perspective is God-decreed.

It is not. It is simply West-fabricated. Truth be told: there’s no Palestinian savagery and terrorism against Israel without Israeli savagery and terrorism against Palestinians. While in Poland in 1981 I went to look at what was once Jewish ghettos where the gallantry of Jewish resistance against Nazi brutality was famously enacted.

The bravery of these anti-Nazi resisters was awe-inspiring. I tipped my hat to these Jewish resisters despite the fact that the Nazi machinery eventually incinerated them.

Similarly, I cannot but be sympathetic to the hopeless and fatal response of Palestinians to the decades old brutal colonisation by the Israeli government of the Palestinians.

So, Malaika Mahlatsi, continue to state this truth despite the fact that you will viciously be attacked as anti-Semitic by the pro-Israeli forces in SA.

Prof Themba Sono, Pretoria