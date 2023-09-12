READER LETTER | Prince Buthelezi a devout warrior of principles

SA has lost an architect of moderation with the death of Prince Buthelezi, who now belongs to history, which was his companion during his long life. During his political lifetime, he not only held very strong principles but defended them with dogged determination.
A warrior of principles who dedicated his life to combating racism and extremism in our strife-torn environment for over 70 years. He lived and worked for peace in a volatile environment, refusing to be silenced or intimidated by those in the corridors of power. A towering political leader and an unwavering champion of equality for all. A devout champion of peace, justice and the rule of law.
SA will never forget his supreme dedication, calmness and resolute approach to formidable matters, nor the strength of his commitments. Buthelezi made a huge contribution to our divided nation he has left a better place than the one he was born into. He worked tirelessly to unite us and never stopped fighting for the dignity of every person.
His humility, nobility and immense love for mankind set him apart for greatness, which was unmatched by many leading politicians.
He played a critical and pivotal role during the conflict years in calling for an end to bloodshed that drenched the nation in an orgy of destruction and decimation. The prince was a a voice of great authority and wisdom in public and private.
The nation will miss his voice of experience. I was indeed privileged to have met him decades ago on election day in Benoni. Many decades of the life of this remarkable person and outstanding leader were devoted to the service of his people in his quest for complete equality.
History will remember him as a cool and consummate leader with matchless dignity and determination. Historians will remember him as a peace builder, who strove for a peaceful world in a sea of brutal conflicts.
He transformed our political landscape by living his values. At our hour of grief we mourn the loss of a great political leader whose legacy will be remembered by the generation to come.
Hamba kahle, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, beloved son of Africa; a symbol of excellence has left our earthly shores.
Farouk Araie, Mackenzie Park, Benoni
READER LETTER | Prince Buthelezi a devout warrior of principles
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
SA has lost an architect of moderation with the death of Prince Buthelezi, who now belongs to history, which was his companion during his long life. During his political lifetime, he not only held very strong principles but defended them with dogged determination.
A warrior of principles who dedicated his life to combating racism and extremism in our strife-torn environment for over 70 years. He lived and worked for peace in a volatile environment, refusing to be silenced or intimidated by those in the corridors of power. A towering political leader and an unwavering champion of equality for all. A devout champion of peace, justice and the rule of law.
SA will never forget his supreme dedication, calmness and resolute approach to formidable matters, nor the strength of his commitments. Buthelezi made a huge contribution to our divided nation he has left a better place than the one he was born into. He worked tirelessly to unite us and never stopped fighting for the dignity of every person.
His humility, nobility and immense love for mankind set him apart for greatness, which was unmatched by many leading politicians.
He played a critical and pivotal role during the conflict years in calling for an end to bloodshed that drenched the nation in an orgy of destruction and decimation. The prince was a a voice of great authority and wisdom in public and private.
The nation will miss his voice of experience. I was indeed privileged to have met him decades ago on election day in Benoni. Many decades of the life of this remarkable person and outstanding leader were devoted to the service of his people in his quest for complete equality.
History will remember him as a cool and consummate leader with matchless dignity and determination. Historians will remember him as a peace builder, who strove for a peaceful world in a sea of brutal conflicts.
He transformed our political landscape by living his values. At our hour of grief we mourn the loss of a great political leader whose legacy will be remembered by the generation to come.
Hamba kahle, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, beloved son of Africa; a symbol of excellence has left our earthly shores.
Farouk Araie, Mackenzie Park, Benoni
Views vary as Buthelezi is remembered for his leadership role
SOWETAN | Buthelezi's life was complex
MUT to consider suspension of academic programme after Buthelezi’s death
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos