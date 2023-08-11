SOWETAN | Bester’s conduct unbecoming
Ever since the case of rapist and murderer Thabo Bester (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2023-08-08-thabo-bester-and-dr-nandipha-magudumana-reunite-in-court/) and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana began in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court, there have been a few unseemly side shows that often distract from the main case at hand. The most unpleasant of these has been the fascination with how Bester – the man accused of faking his death to escape from prison with the help of corrupt officials using the body of a young man – is dressed in court.
Equally, Magudumana, who is accused of aiding and a betting Bester’s criminality, has been turned into “a fashion and style icon” admired for her looks and hairstyles every time she appears for her crimes. This week when the pair appeared physically in court for the first time since they were arrested in Tanzania, the circus went up a notch...
