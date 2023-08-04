×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | 'Kill the Boer' nothing but hate speech

By READER LETTER - 04 August 2023 - 10:17
Leader of the EFF Julius Malema takes the witness stand at the Equality Court in the Johannesburg CBD during a hate speech case brought by Afriforum relating to the singing of the struggle song “Shoot the Boer”.
Leader of the EFF Julius Malema takes the witness stand at the Equality Court in the Johannesburg CBD during a hate speech case brought by Afriforum relating to the singing of the struggle song “Shoot the Boer”.
Image: Alaister Russell

The chant “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farm”, is a vile and contemptuous form of human hatred cloaked under the shadows of freedom of speech. It is indeed a criminal act motivated by bias or prejudice towards a person or group of persons. 

Racial, religious and political hatred is spreading across the world at an alarming pace. With multiple crises in the world, and with millions being displaced, humanity should be concerned about volatile statements made by office bearers in conflict-ridden countries. These prejudicial statements recall the falsehoods, lies and bigotry vented by the Nazis against Non-Aryans.

Humanity has a solemn duty to oppose demagogues, spewing fear and hatred under the cloak of freedom of opinion. Politicians deepen existing divides when they use inflammatory language, such as hate speech. These remarks are not just empty rhetoric or political theatre. They are in essence high-octane incendiary venom capable of escalating out of control. Demagoguery has replaced decency and civility. It waxes and wanes in different countries; it is now intense in some parts of the world which are now in the midst of the worst excesses of unabashed venomous hatred. They spew hatred and malign anyone who disagrees with them.

It is time for leaders to learn to transcend the differences of religion and ideology and to regard one another through eyes that see the common human situation. Precursory signs loom before us, we are witnessing events that are unleashing genocidal madness in many parts of the world, while a passive world looks on, unaware that our complacency will engulf us all when the claws and fangs of hatred reach our shores.

Our slumber will lead to our demise. Remember it was naked hatred that triggered off World War 1 and World War 2. We must desist from acts of hatred that could engulf our rainbow nation and destroy our hard won democracy.

Farouk Araie, Benoni

‘I will sing 'Kill the Boer' as and when I please’: Malema responds to struggle song outrage

EFF leader Julius Malema says he will continue to sing "Kill the Boer" as he pleases and called for Elon Musk to educate himself about the struggle ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa’s failure to speak out against Malema shows he condones racial division and hatred: Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen has penned an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa over EFF leader Julius Malema chanting “Kill the Boer”.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house
CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni