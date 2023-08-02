EFF leader Julius Malema says he will continue to sing Kill the Boer as he pleases and called for Elon Musk to educate himself about the struggle song.
Speaking on Wednesday at the EFF briefing to unpack the party's recent 10th anniversary celebrations, Malema responded to the public debate on the singing of Kill the Boer at the event on Saturday.
Malema said he was not going to explain himself as the Equality Court acquitted him of hate speech last year. He said the song was a chant, as he had explained in court.
“The court said there is nothing wrong with singing 'Kill the Boer, Kill the farmer'. When do we respect the judgment of the court and when do we disrespect the judgment of the court? When [the court] favours Helen Zille, we must respect them. When they don’t favour Helen Zille, we must not respect them. Those who have appealed it, they must go fight it in court.”
‘I will sing 'Kill the Boer' as and when I please’: Malema responds to struggle song outrage
EFF leader held briefing on Wednesday to unpack 10th anniversary celebrations
Image: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica
EFF leader Julius Malema says he will continue to sing Kill the Boer as he pleases and called for Elon Musk to educate himself about the struggle song.
Speaking on Wednesday at the EFF briefing to unpack the party's recent 10th anniversary celebrations, Malema responded to the public debate on the singing of Kill the Boer at the event on Saturday.
Malema said he was not going to explain himself as the Equality Court acquitted him of hate speech last year. He said the song was a chant, as he had explained in court.
“The court said there is nothing wrong with singing 'Kill the Boer, Kill the farmer'. When do we respect the judgment of the court and when do we disrespect the judgment of the court? When [the court] favours Helen Zille, we must respect them. When they don’t favour Helen Zille, we must not respect them. Those who have appealed it, they must go fight it in court.”
SCA to hear AfriForum’s ‘Kill the Boer’ appeal next month after Malema sings it again
The appeal by civil rights organisation AfriForum, which lost the Equality Court ruling to Malema, is due to be heard before the Supreme Court of Appeal on September 4.
The recent singing of the song also led the Freedom Front Plus to open a criminal case against Malema while the DA reported him to the UN Human Rights Council.
“Why didn’t the DA join the case when I was taken to the Equality Court? Why didn’t the Freedom Front Plus join the case, if they are genuine? I am not going to over-explain myself. I will sing this song as and when I feel like it. It’s not my song. It’s a struggle song.”
Videos went viral on Twitter/X of Malema’s extravagant celebration at the FNB Stadium where thousands of EFF supporters jointly chanted “Kill the Boer”. The event drew the attention of billionaire and Twitter owner Musk, who said the song called for white genocide.
Malema said he would not be educating Musk on the song because if he was not “an illiterate”, he could check the facts for himself.
“Why must I educate Elon Musk? If Elon Musk wants to learn about this song, the records are there. Refer Elon Musk to YouTube. There is a full clip of the court appearance in that matter where it was canvassed in a neutral court of law and a judgment was made. This matter is closed. We have no time for nonsense.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos